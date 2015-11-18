TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Comfort food of the week: Biscuits and gravy at Storyville American Table in Huntington

Have biscuits and gravy for breakfast, lunch or

Have biscuits and gravy for breakfast, lunch or dinner at Storyville American Table in Huntington. Photo Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti

Print

Southern comfort comes with biscuits and gravy.

This combination is especially good at Storyville American Table in Huntington. It’s a side dish with something to declare.

Two of the puffy, light biscuits arrive under a mantle of well-seasoned, savory sausage gravy. Have them at breakfast, lunch or dinner at Storyville for $5.95.

Of course, you can enjoy fried chicken and waffles, too. A thick cutlet is crisply coated; the waffle is shaped like a fleur de lys, to underscore Storyville’s New Orleans accent.

You’ll also get a jazzy, Big Easy taste with the muffuletta sandwich, the fried oyster po’boy, charbroiled oysters, shrimp rémoulade, and a bracing chicken-and-sausage gumbo. Share an order of the gilded fried pickles. The obligatory dessert: beignets.

And, just in case, if you’re not feeling especially southern, the kitchen can satisfy you with a lobster roll, a Reuben sandwich, plenty more.

Storyville American Table is at 43 Green St.; 631-351-3446.

 

By Peter M. Gianotti

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer