You don’t have to rush over to Greek Cove in East Norwich early in the day to snag one of its spinach pies, because chef Angelo Mylomas says he and partner Milton Hatzinikolaou make them fresh all day long.

But if you crave a bit of comfort as the temps dip and the need to eat something hot climbs, stop in for the six-inch deep-dish “spanakopita,” the traditional Greek specialty made with spinach, feta, dill, scallions and eggs wrapped in phyllo. The portion at Greek Cove is enough for four full servings or six sides, all for a reasonable $5.95.

While you’re there, try the lemon potatoes and homemade gyro and falafel. Then, close your eyes and pretend you’re sunbathing on Santorini.

The Greek Cove is at 1003 Oyster Bay Rd., East Norwich, 516-624-7000, greekcove.com.