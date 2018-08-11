A new ice cream shop with a do-it-yourself concept has found its way from Manhattan to Roslyn.

CoolMess, which opened in June in three adjoining storefronts in the same shopping center as restaurants Besito and Kotobuki, offers DIY ice cream for walk-ins and private parties. CoolMess has another location at 137 East 62nd St. in Manhattan.

“It’s a modern take on old fashioned ice cream parlors,” said Margot Cyprus, director of operations, noting that the shop was designed with Instagram in mind. Visitors will find art decor like 3D ice cream cones, a “sprinkle”-lined ceiling and a wall showcasing an assortment of candies.

The staff guides its customers through the process. Start with a base — either chocolate or vanilla liquid ice cream, or strawberry sorbet (all bases are egg-, gluten- and nut-free, and the strawberry sorbet is also dairy-free). After letting it mix for about eight minutes in a child-safe mixer, add in toppings and continue to mix. Toppings include gummy bears, brownie bites, chocolate pretzels, bananas and strawberries, and sauces like Reese’s, chocolate and caramel.

One batch, which includes one base and three toppings, feeds three people and costs $29.99.

If you don’t want to make your own, pre-made ice cream is available, too. Order sundaes, including The Mess (brownie, peanut butter ice cream, hot fudge, mini peanut butter cups, whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles) and Banana Splitsville (banana, vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, hot fudge, fresh strawberries, walnuts and a cherry on top); and milkshakes, including Oreo Cookie Blast (vanilla ice cream blended with crushed Oreo cookies, served with Oreos and whipped cream) and Candy Mess (strawberry ice cream, rainbow sprinkles and mini-gummy bears on top). The shop also serves a variety of gelato flavors including salted caramel, s’mores, red velvet birthday cake and chocolate birthday cake.

There’s also a cereal bar where customers can order soft serve mixed with Cap’n Crunch, Lucky Charms and more.

Aside from the sweet treats, also on the menu are burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads and other savory choices. Table service is available.

The shop’s owner, Marguerite Loucas, hails from Manhasset. Her family has been in the restaurant business since 1943 when they opened Burger Heaven, a diner-esque restaurant that now has three locations in Manhattan. In addition, the family owns BH Kitchen and Bar, also in Manhattan.

CoolMess is at 1512 Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. 516-801-2665. Coolmess.com.