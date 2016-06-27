Serving fried fish, chowder, sandwiches, ice cream and a side of nostalgia since 1949, Greenport landmark Coronet Luncheonette has closed. By the summer’s end, Crazy Beans, a coffee shop and cafe with locations in Miller Place and Stony Brook, will open in its place.

Callie Martino, who owns Crazy Beans with her husband Tim, said they hope to open before the end of the summer. For the next few months, they’ll be working on cosmetic updates to the Greenport location such as installing the Crazy Beans’ signature black-and-white checkered flooring. Otherwise, changes will be minimal. “We want to maintain the character of the place and keep as much history as we can,” she said.

The two existing Crazy Beans feature bold décor and whimsical accents: a mounted stuffed moose over the counter-as-mantle, playful salt and pepper shakers, a flat-screen TV “aquarium” in the bathroom.

The Greenport eatery will retain most of Coronet’s ice cream creations (including the sodas) but otherwise the menu will be the same as at the other two Crazy Beans: Breakfast and lunch dishes featuring large portions of comfort food classics such as chicken and waffles or cheddar biscuits with sausage gravy and eggs. The breakfast menu runs from $4.95 to $14.95 while soups, salads or sandwiches for lunch cost $7.95 to $12.95. Coffee drinks can be over the top, with a library of flavor add-ins. A toasted almond iced latte is served in a jar, topped with a heap of whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

The Coronet was opened in 1949 by Nicholas Drossos and closed under Perry Angelson’s proprietorship; Angelson took over the business in 2004 from Gary Ostroski, who has owned the building since the 1980s and will now lease it to Crazy Beans.