Spring has come and gone on Freeport’s Nautical Mile and two restaurants and a bar that closed at the end of last year’s season, Craft House and Nawlins Seafood Company, have decided not to reopen.

Near the top of the Mile, at 42 Woodcleft Ave., Craft House was a gastropub that sought to elevate the Mile’s prevailing standards with an ambitious New American menu and craft beer and cocktails. It opened last summer after a thorough renovation of what used to be Cleary’s.

Partner Vincent Minutella attributed the closing to a combination of personal and financial reasons. He is focusing his energy on his Mineola bar, Black Sheep Ale House. Chef Cassandra Quinlan-Ashford is now working as a private chef. Tracy Johanna, who headed up the cocktail program, is general manager at the just-opened Linwood in Bay Shore.

The Beer Garden, Craft House’s waterfront bar just across the street, is also closed.

Half a mile down the road at 301 Woodcleft, Nawlins Seafood Company lies dormant. The Bourbon Street-themed restaurant opened in 2016 on the site formerly occupied by Bonito Hibachi and Sushi.

Sal Bisulca, one of the owners, said that he and a new team of partners were relaunching the restaurant with a new name — though still with a New Orleans-inspired menu. Renovations and permitting are already under way, and he hopes to be able to open in the fall.

Ivan Sayles, the owner of Rachel’s Waterside next door, was part of the original ownership team but he is no longer involved.