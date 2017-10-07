Milkshakes have gone wild on Long Island, crowned with cotton candy, doughnuts, lollipops, mini cupcakes — or all of the above. Glasses might be banded with sprinkles or dusted with graham cracker crumbs. It all makes for a picture-perfect shake primed more for social media feeds than eating. Almost....
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.