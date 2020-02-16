Before the turn of the decade, Long Islanders had app-based food delivery services such as UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub. Nowadays, they have just that and arguably the next big trend in food service: virtual kitchens.

Owners of Local Burger Co. in Patchogue — Alyssa DiGirolomo, Drew Dvorkin and Mike McElwee, along with chef Frankie Poe — launched theirs last month called Crispy’s Wings and Fries. It's believed to be the first of its kind on Long Island.

For those not familiar with the concept, a virtual kitchen is one that’s attached to an existing storefront, in this case, Local Burger Co. The sister restaurants share a kitchen, although Local Burger does not share its dining room with Crispy's customers, who can only order for takeout and delivery.

Under this new concept, Crispy's customers can order via the apps UberEats, DoorDash and its website, using ChowNow. It plans to launch its own delivery app soon, too.

Crispy’s focuses on a menu of wings — the “O.G.” (breaded with crunch), traditional and boneless, which can be tossed in 15 different sauces, like “hot honey Henny BBQ,” Thai chili (fiery red chili and garlic), traditional Buffalo and "Maui Waui" (teriyaki base with pineapple chunks and red pepper flakes). Wings are offered in batches of 10, 20, 50 or 100 and start at $10.99.

The kitchen also offers up sandwiches — fried chicken, hot chicken and Buffalo chicken — served on brioche buns ($5.99 to $6.49); homestyle chicken strips ($9.99 to $35.99); and sides, such as waffle fries ($5.99), macaroni and cheese ($4.99) and crispy Brussels sprouts ($4.49).

Round out your meal with an apple pie ($1.99) or milkshake, available in vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ($6.99).

Food and drink can be picked up or delivered Sundays to Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Crispy’s Wings & Fries is inside Local Burger Co. at 76 W. Main St. in Patchogue. crispyswings.com

Do you know of any other local virtual restaurants? Let us know!