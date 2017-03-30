Crown Fried Chicken, a branch of a loosely affiliated halal chain, has opened in Hicksville. The little takeout shop takes up residence in the Kundan Galleria, a new shopping center at the corner of North Broadway and Bethpage Road, adjacent to the Indian supermarket Apna Bazar.

The chicken-centric menu features meals ranging from two pieces ($3.49) to 21 pieces ($29.99, includes five orders of French fries and five sodas). We found the fried chicken meaty, with a crunchy-salty-peppery-spicy crust that really hung on. Also on the menu: chicken sandwiches, burgers, cheesesteaks and fried-fish heros. 217 Bethpage Rd., Hicksville, 516-938-0200.

Crown Fried Chicken is one of a new breed of fast-food restaurants in Hicksville that cater to customers who follow the Islamic dietary laws (halal) but are looking for regular old American-style fast food.

Just around the corner from Crown is Desi Fire Grill, which serves halal Tex-Mex fare (tacos, burritos, quesadillas, etc.) as well as kati rolls (a sort of South Indian burrito where a fresh paratha is wrapped around a meat or vegetable filling). 217 Bethpage Rd., Hicksville, 516-681-3111.

Less than two miles south on South Broadway is Dante’s Pizzeria, whose menu looks indistinguishable from any other pizzeria but whose “ham,” “pepperoni” and “sausage” are all halal, made from beef. 285-08 S. Broadway, 516-932-0678.