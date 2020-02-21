TODAY'S PAPER
After 8 years, Croxley Ale House closes in Smithtown

Octoberfest brew, and fish and chips at Croxley's

Octoberfest brew, and fish and chips at Croxley's in Smithtown. Credit: Linda Rosier

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
After nearly eight years and probably tens of thousands of pints, Croxley's Ale House in Smithtown has closed its doors, and its beer garden.

The closure was announced in a Facebook post Thursday. "Regretfully, after ten wonderful years, Croxley's Smithtown has closed its doors," it read. "We are grateful to our amazing staff and our loyal customers. We hope to one day return to this great town but until then we look forward to seeing you at other locations." The dozens of comments that followed reminisced about dates and nights out at the location.

Croxleys opened its Smithtown location (at that time, its fourth on Long Island) at 155 W. Main St. in late summer 2012. It had a rustic tavern ambience and more than 80 draft ales and lagers, plus an enviable collection of bottles (some rare). The menu skewed to classic pub fare, and the beer garden, walled in by shrubbery, was filled with narrow German tables sent over from one of Munich's epic Oktoberfests.

A message left for the owner was not returned. The liquor licensee for the location was Kostas A. Kastamonitis, and the license is inactive, according to the state. Kastamonitis also owns On the Docks Waterfront Bar and Grill in Aquebogue.

Though Smithtown's Croxley's is no longer, it is not the last of the chain: There are still three other Island locations, in Rockville Centre (7 S. Park Ave.), Farmingdale (190 Main St.) and Franklin Square (129 New Hyde Park Rd.). There is also a Croxley's in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood.

