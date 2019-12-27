TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
SEARCH
46° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Culture Fine Food & Cocktails opens in Babylon

The pickle-brined fried-chicken sandwich at Culture Fine Food

The pickle-brined fried-chicken sandwich at Culture Fine Food & Cocktails in Babylon. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

The serapes that hung on the stucco walls of Don Ricardo’s in Babylon have been succeeded by abstract paintings, the tortilla chips by such bar snacks as roasted shishito peppers with wasabi oil and fish crudo. There’s no mistaking that the venerable Mexican-Spanish restaurant, operated by Ricardo and Monica Benavides from 1989 until this past June, has been given a New American overhaul, emerging last week as Culture Fine Food & Cocktails.

Chef Well Brauner said that he and his partner, Patrick Mack, were drawn to Babylon because “it’s such a foodie town.” The chef, who formerly ran kitchens at Sagamore Yacht Club in Oyster Bay and Hamlet Golf Club in Commack, put together a wide-ranging menu that draws from all over the world.

Starters ($7 to $14) include French onion soup, Mexican street-corn fries, venison street tacos with cherry relish and goat cheese, chicken-larb lettuce wraps, raw clams and oysters and a daily crudo. Sandwiches ($15 to 17) include a pickle-brined fried-chicken sandwich with cabbage slaw and Dijon aioli and a surf-and-turf burger on a hollowed-out pretzel bun filled with shrimp-brandy-Boursin Alfredo sauce and tomato. Mains ($24 to $35) include a stuffed Tuscan chicken breast with pancetta, mozzarella, kale and saffron-Marsala-mushroom risotto and a bacon-wrapped blue-cheese-crusted filet mignon with garlic-Parmesan mash and roasted Brussels sprouts. Add shrimp to any main for $7.

Craft cocktails, beers on tap and in bottles and cans and a mostly American wine list are also available.

The new owners have muted Don Ricardo’s exuberant south-of-the-border décor with modernist canvasses and gray paint over the stucco and, but the two-story building still retains its Olde Mexico soundstage vibe. From the main floor (bar, lounge, dining room), you can still ascend the stairs to a second-floor dining room whose skylight reveals the heavens over Babylon.

Culture Fine Food & Cocktails, 94 E. Main St., Babyon, 631-314-4777

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Spaghetti pomodoro garnished with basil at Osteria Morini Acclaimed chef earns 3 stars at Roosevelt Field Italian spot
Chicken Francese features gently breaded breast meat in Iconic Italian eatery offers huge portions, modest prices
K-Mac sliders are a playful starter of chopped Legendary sushi eatery still thriving after 3 decades
Grilled lamb chops with garlic roasted fingerling potatoes Uneven eats, with a few standouts, at new Mediterranean restaurant
"Meaty" avocado toast is topped with crumbled bacon At new breakfast spot, you can't go wrong with bacon
Al pastor tacos with half folded corn tortillas Tiny Bellmore Mexican eatery earns 3 stars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search