What are a couple of Italian-Irish brothers to do when they favor the cuisine of Mexico? Well, as twentysomethings familiar with the industry, open their own Mexican grill.

Brandon, 25, and Ryan Porcasi, 27, who were last associated with the Long Island establishments Cafe Rustica in Garden City South and The Garden City Hotel, respectively, opened Curbside Mexican Grill on Labor Day with help from part-owners, Evan Kaston (Avli Little Greek Kitchen in Bellmore) and Michael Lisi (Rise Above Fitness in West Hempstead).

The vibrant eatery evokes a Day of the Dead theme, with walls decorated with spray-painted skulls and a skeletal mariachi band playing guitar and trumpet. The 13-seat restaurant is less than a half-mile from Molloy College.

“I always wanted to open up a restaurant, but at the same time I was doing so [well] with everything else [in the hospitality business]. Reality set in. I’m 27, if I want to open up a restaurant, it would be a good time to do so now,” Ryan said, adding that the opportunity came out of nowhere, but it was too good to pass up. "My two other partners pitched me the idea."

Starters, like avocado fries ($6.95) and street corn ($5.95); salads, like the “Curb-Cobb” (romaine, shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, diced egg, Mexican cheese and carrots with creamy ranch, $12.95) and the “Puebla” (romaine, corn, sautéed shrimp, chorizo, cotija, pineapple and poblano cream, $13.95); quesadillas, like the “Sleep-Till-Noon” (scrambled eggs, chorizo, bacon, Mexican cheese and pico, $9.95); tacos, like the Italiano (skirt steak, sautéed peppers and onions, and mozzarella, $10.95) and “Al Pastor” (shredded pork, pineapple, white onions and cilantro, $9.95); and burritos, like the “Fat Anthony” (fried chicken, onion rings, bacon, rice and Mexican cheese, $8.95) and the Bubba (sautéed shrimp, bacon, corn, Mexican cheese, rice and chip mayo), $10.95) make up the menu..

Diners opting for the build-your-own bowl option ($9.95) can follow the standard protocol, choosing a base (rice or farro) and protein (chicken, pork or beef), plus toppings (including lettuce, tomoatoes and pickled red onions) and sauce (including chipotle mayo, salsa verde and "curb sauce"). Chips and guac, or fries, can be added to any meal for an additional $2.

Curbside Mexican Grill is at 1131 Long Beach Rd. in South Hempstead. It's open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 516-416-4169. curbsidemexicangrill.com