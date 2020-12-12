Blizzards have arrived in Nesconset. DQ Grill and Chill’s blizzards, that is. This marks the Island's 6th location.

Grill and Chill locations, like this one, go beyond the chain's signature soft-serve ice cream, offering lunch and dinner with table delivery. Its extended menu features burgers, artisan sandwiches, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs, plus chicken strips and salads. Fries, onion rings, cheese curds and pretzel sticks can be added to any meal, too.

On the sweets side, there are more than 15 blizzard creations, ranging from the turtle pecan cluster, Oreo mocha fudge and Snickers, to a Rocky Road trip edition. And there’s triple chocolate brownies and fudge-stuffed cookies, among other soft-serve treats, too.

DQ's other locations are spread throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties: Massapequa (5366 Sunrise Hwy.), Levittown (3095 Hempstead Tpke.), Huntington (321 W Jericho Tpke.), East Northport (4005 Jericho Tpke.), Saint James (594 Middle Country Rd.) and Medford (2846 Rt. 112).

DQ is at 594 Middle Country Rd. in Nesconset. dairyqueen.com