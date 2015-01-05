Das Biergarten in East Atlantic Beach: Not just beer

Das Biergarten, which opened in October in the East Atlantic Beach location that used to be Blue Point, is determined to establish itself as a South Shore destination for German cuisine. For the new year, Chef Ryan Lattman has added rouladen (slices of beef rolled round bacon and pickles) and Hungarian beef goulash to his roster of German specialties such as wursts, schnitzels (fried cutlets), sauerbraten, cheese spaetzle and schweinshaxe, crispy pig’s knuckle served with potato dumplings and red cabbage. For dessert: homemade apple strudel.

According to owner Andrew Hetzler, it's all about “Gemütlichkeit” the German term for a feeling of warmth and cheer. “The goal has always been to bring the Bavarian spirit of family and togetherness to East Atlantic Beach. It’s essentially a family place where folks come for the food, partake a little in the beer.” Kids are supplied with crayons and coloring sheets and their finished masterworks are hung up so they can see them on their next visit.

Not that Das Biergarten is ignoring das bier. Hetzler taps six brews from Munich-based Paulaner plus Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen and others, including an apple cider and an IPA made especially for Hetzler.

Das Biergarten is at 1148 W. Beech St., East Atlantic Beach, 516-897-2437