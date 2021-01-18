After operating for more than 30 years as a mail-order company, David’s Cookies is reverting to its original business model: two storefront locations have made their way back to Long Island, one at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station and the other at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City.

Opposite recent trending over-the-top cookie spots that have been popping up all over the Island, David’s brings back the old-school stuff, offering cookies 3 1/2 inches in diameter, dubbed the classics, and others as big as 5 1/2 inches, dubbed the king size.

Cookie enthusiasts can choose from chocolate chip, chocolate chunk, double chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, M & M, macadamia nut, red velvet, s’mores and Reese’s peanut butter cup, among other options. Other guilty pleasures in the form of crumb cakes, brownies (cheesecake, chocolate chip and blondies), an assortment of classic muffins and edible cookie dough (triple chocolate, M & M and Reese’s peanut butter cup) can also be found here.

On the beverage front, customers can choose from traditional hot beverages ranging from tea and hot chocolate to a full line of coffee and coffee-based drinks.

In 1984, David’s Cookies won first place in a Newsday roundup of the best chocolate chip cookies, beating out Mrs. Fields, Entenmann’s, Pepperidge Farm and many others.

David’s Cookies first hit the market in 1979 when founder David Liederman opened a shop on 2nd Avenue in Manhattan. Through franchising, it saw more than 200 locations worldwide, until increased operating costs forced most all store closures in 1987, prompting the company to transition to mail-orders. At the same time, David’s Cookies was sold to Fairfield Gourmet Foods Corp., a New Jersey based gourmet dessert company, that still owns the cookie brand. Aside from being baked fresh daily at its Long Island locations, David's products are distributed to restaurant chains, hotels, schools and colleges, ice cream shops, grocery chains and convenience stores. The brand's full line, which includes pies, muffin batter, scones, pastries, tarts, cakes and cheesecakes, are also available online at davidscookies.com.

David’s Cookies is at Walt Whitman Shops (160 Walt Whitman Rd. in Huntington Station) across from Apple. Its Roosevelt Field location (630 Old Country Rd. in Garden City) is located on the ground level across from Foot Locker. Its Walt Whitman store operates as a cafe with seating, whereas its Roosevelt Field location is more of a quick, grab-and-go spot.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both are open during mall hours, currently Mondays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, from noon to 6 p.m. More info: davidscookiescafe.com