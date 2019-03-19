After 41 years in Rocky Point, DEKS American Restaurant and Taproom in Rocky Point has called it a day.

"As much as we have enjoyed this adventure and all of the special people who helped make it possible, the time has come to hang up our aprons and retire," read a message on its website. The restaurant was owned by Dean Scott.

DEKS operated from the historic Hallock House in Rocky Point, a structure on Route 25A dating back to 1825, and rumored to be haunted.

Behind the lively bar were over 150 beers, and the beamed dining room (and menu) had a solidly Americana flavor. Special theme menus would appear in tandem with events such as Oktoberfest and St. Patrick's Day.

Before DEKS, the building housed the Rocky Point Inn for decades. It is listed for sale for $399,000.