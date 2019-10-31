TODAY'S PAPER
Steakhouse chain Del Frisco's Grille to close in Huntington Station

Grille prime burger at Del Frisco's Grille in

Grille prime burger at Del Frisco's Grille in Huntington Station. The location is scheduled to close in December.  Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
It was just last month that Tillman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of Texas-based restaurant group Landry's Inc., was quoted as saying that buying Del Frisco’s Grille would lead to no “changes to the operations” at the restaurants, of which there are almost two dozen nationwide. Tell that to employees at the Del Frisco’s in Huntington Station. The location, open only since 2016, is slated to close Dec. 23.

“The new owners made the decision that the lease here was too expensive,” said one worker at the steak-salad-sandwich establishment in the Shops at Walt Whitman, who requested anonymity so as not to hurt chances at pursuing a new job. “At least we get to stay open till right before Christmas.”

Employees at other Del Frisco’s were not so lucky. Earlier this month, even as the Landry’s sale was being finalized, four locations closed, in Boston and Washington, D.C. Workers at the Huntington Del Frisco’s say they heard of their own December closing just a few short weeks ago. Roughly 70 people are employed there.    

Del Frisco’s is at 160 Walt Whitman Dr. in the Shops at Walt Whitman, Huntington Station, 631-423-0308, delfriscosgrille.com.

