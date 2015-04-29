TODAY'S PAPER
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Derby day whiskey tasting at Post in Syosset

Horses go over the track during morning training

Horses go over the track during morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 29, 2015, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

The 141st Kentucky Derby is slated for May 2.

It's also Post time on Long Island.

Post Wine & Spirits, one of the region's top shops, will hold a major whiskey tasting on Saturday. The event will go from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mint juleps aside, as part of your personal Derby preparation, you may expect to sample bourbons from Jefferson, Buffalo Trace and Eagle Rare. You also may sign up for the limited tasting of the very rare, limited-edition Pappy Van Winkle's.

In addition to the bourbons, Post will offer Scotch and American malts.

Post's spring wine tasting is scheduled for May 9, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wines from Italy, Spain, California and Chile are among those that will be uncorked at the general tasting.

Post Wine & Spirits, 510 Jericho Tpke., Syosset; 516-921-1820.

 

