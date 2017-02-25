TODAY'S PAPER
Desi Fire Grill serves Indian-Mexican fusion in Hicksville

Desi Fire Grill is a casual, new South

Desi Fire Grill is a casual, new South Asian-Mexican fusion restaurant in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
If you’ve ever pondered the similarities between Indian and Mexican cuisines — the cumin, the cilantro, the chilis, the reliance on flat griddle breads (tortillas, chapatis) — then you are going to be intrigued by Desi Fire Grill, which opened in October in Hicksville.

The order-at-the-counter restaurant specializes in kati rolls, a sort of South Indian burrito where a fresh, paratha is wrapped around a meat or vegetable filling and topped with onions, peppers and chutney. Fillings include grilled chicken, minced beef and chickpeas, spicy potato and paneer cheese. Prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.

Then the menu takes a hard left and heads to Tex-Mex country with quesadillas ($5.99), hard-shell tacos ($6.99), burritos ($6.99) and burrito bowls ($7.99) that are fairly traditional except that they are made with halal meat. There are also burgers, nachos, wings and mini samosas.

Desi Fire Grill is the first of a few new restaurants to open in the Kundan Galleria, a new shopping center at the corner of North Broadway and Bethpage Road, adjacent to the Indian supermarket Apna Bazar. Two more eateries look almost ready to open: Crown Halal Fried Chicken and Spice Diner.

Desi Fire Grill is at 217 Bethpage Rd., Hicksville, 516-681-3111, desifiregrill.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

