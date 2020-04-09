Yes, food delivery is a great option for meals these days, but it’s also a great way to give yourself — or someone else in your world — the occasional treat. Herewith, a guide to sugary goodness you won’t even have to leave home for.

The Cake Don (455 Westbury Ave., Carle Place): Sure, Don Donneruno is one of the island’s most artistic cake-meisters, but his work is just as fine in miniature, which is to say cupcakes. For $36, you can get a dozen of them in any of seven different flavors, including caramel mocha and Nutella. Even better, the shop offers free delivery to all of Nassau County and some areas of Suffolk. More info: 516-414-0625, thecakedoncreations.com.

Gooseberry Grove at Oak Neck Deli (80 Bayville Ave., Bayville): Is it warm enough for ice cream sandwiches? If they're delivered, it is. Although the popular ice cream company makes only local deliveries ($25 minimum), curbside pickup is available at Oak Neck Deli, where a six-pack of classic ice cream sandwiches (vanilla, chocolate or party cake) goes for $10, or $12 for chocolate chip and Oreo cookies. Sundae cones, meanwhile, are 2 for $10, and more than a dozen flavors of hand-packed Gooseberry Grove pints are $7 each. More info: 516-697-2862.

NoFo Doughnut Company (13175 Main Rd., Mattituck): Want to get your weekend started with a certifiable jolt? Two words: Coffee and doughnuts. Promising Islandwide delivery is this Mattituck-based shop, where on Fridays and Saturdays only they will transport a half-dozen of their celebrated handcrafted doughnuts to your doorstep, along with a six-pack of Sail Away Nitro Cold Brew for $55. This being a certain weekend, the doughnuts have names like Easter Egg (a glazed number topped with chocolate buttercream and coconut), and The Peep (vanilla buttercream and sprinkles). But expect equally creative sinkers in the days ahead. More info: 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com.

Shuga Pie Shop (480 Rutgers Rd., West Babylon): “Everyone needs a little shuga in their lives,” read the website of this temple of cake sandwiches. (That’s really what shuga pies are, after all — two 4-inch cake rounds with innumerable flavors of cream between them.) Those who feel the need to pick their pies in person are welcome to visit the shop on Saturdays, but on Sundays, you can have an assortment delivered ($5, coverage areas vary from week to week). A box of four pies goes for $14, (6 for $21, 12 for $42). Flavors vary, too, but last weekend you could have had your choice of 14 vegan flavors and 11 non-vegan, including Death by Chocolate, Rainbow Cookie, Red Velvet and more. More info: 631-669-1069, shugapie.com.