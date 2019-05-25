Diner Luxe, the third diner in recent memory to occupy this spot on Hempstead Turnpike, has closed. It's a story that has become all too familiar to Long Islanders — it was only two months ago that the venerable Lynbrook Diner closed after 90 years. (Read more about the past and future of LI diners in our multimedia project, "Will Long Island Diners survive for the next generation?")

All, however, is not lost. A sign affixed to the diner's facade says, “COMING SOON NEW RESTAURANT.”

For more than three decades, locals knew the diner at 4011 Hempstead Tpke. as the Bethpage Townhouse, but after a thorough renovation by the Singh Hospitality Group, it reopened in February 2014 as the gleaming, retro-hip Chow Down Diner. Singh Hospitality Group was the company run by Harendra Singh who, in 2016, pleaded guilty to bribing former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and an unnamed New York City official. (FBI records reveal that it was Linda Mangano who suggested the name Chow Down Diner to Singh.)

Restaurateur Tom Schaudel was initially involved in the project, but he dropped out shortly after it opened when ownership was transferred to Gold Coast Hospitality, headed by Singh’s wife Ruby Singh. Opening chef Steven Del Lima (now chef at Piccolo Mondo in Huntington) also left within the diner’s first few months.

In 2015, Chow Down closed, and was replaced by Diner Luxe. According to New York State Liquor Authority records, that business was owned by Dino Glykos, who also owns Island Lake Diner in Lake Ronkonkoma.

No information was available on the new restaurant, but the building was sold last year by HVS Enterprises Inc., a company associated with Ruby Singh, to J & H NY Properties LLC, a company associated with Harpinder Singh and Manzoor A. Jawad.