LifestyleRestaurants
By Peter M. Gianotti

Cinque Terre in Huntington Station features pianist

Italian restaurant Cinque Terre in Huntington Station will

Italian restaurant Cinque Terre in Huntington Station will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner effective Jan. 5.

Print

Cinque Terre in Huntington Station will host a concert with pianist Howard Jones on Jan. 12.

Effective Jan. 5, the restaurant also will be open seven days for lunch and dinner.

Tickets for the session with Jones are $45 and may be purchased online at myfathersplace.com. Cinque Terre will serve an a la carte Italian dinner on that night. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Cinque Terre, 872 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station; 631-923-1255.

By Peter M. Gianotti

