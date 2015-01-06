Cinque Terre in Huntington Station features pianist

Cinque Terre in Huntington Station will host a concert with pianist Howard Jones on Jan. 12.

Effective Jan. 5, the restaurant also will be open seven days for lunch and dinner.

Tickets for the session with Jones are $45 and may be purchased online at myfathersplace.com. Cinque Terre will serve an a la carte Italian dinner on that night. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Cinque Terre, 872 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station; 631-923-1255.