The connection between art and food, pegged to the publication of a book featuring recipes from Jackson Pollock, will be the topic at a panel discussion at Guild Hall in East Hampton on July 7.

Michael Rozzi, chef at The 1770 House in East Hampton, was a consultant on "Dinner with Jackson Pollock: Recipes, Art & Nature" by Robyn Lea. Rozzi will participate on the panel with Lea and Guild Hall executive director Ruth Appelhof, who was close to the late Lee Krasner, the abstract expressionist painter who was married to Pollock.

Rozzi tested handwritten recipes by Pollock and Krasner, as well as those of Pollock's mother, Stella. They included onion soup, eggplant, and cookie recipes.

The discussion will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Rozzi also is unveiling a series of summer dishes at his three-star restaurant. Among them are fluke tartare, striped bass with lobster sauce, seared sea scallops with crisp pork belly, and roasted halibut with white wine-and-truffle emulsion.

Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0806.

The 1770 House, 143 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-1770.