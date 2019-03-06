Fans of Plainview’s Dirty Burger already appreciate the protean culinary imagination of chef-owner Ian Russo. Most of his burgers, fries and even shakes are kicked up with Russo’s proprietary spicy-sweet “Dirty Dust.”

Now, six years after the restaurant opened in the Manetto Hill Plaza (near Fairway), the burgers are getting a national spotlight on the Cooking Channel’s "Burgers, Brew & 'Que." On March 12, host Michael Symon will watch as Russo prepares his “CCB DirtyBurger,” a patty dredged in cocoa and Dirty Dust topped with fried onions, white Cheddar, Dirty maple dipping sauce and, the crowning glory, candied bacon that’s been flambéed with Young’s Double Chocolate Stout.

Russo will also demo his “Lyon Burger,” a patty topped with honey goat cheese, spaghetti square and lingonberry compote. (If you’re wondering how France’s capital of gastronomy got attached to this farm-to-table meets IKEA combo, Russo said it was an arbitrary appellation.)

Both burgers are on the regular menu and cost $16.95 each.

The "Dirty Burger" episode screens at 9 p.m. March 12 on the Cooking Channel, and will be re-aired March 13 at 1 a.m., March 26 at 9:30 p.m., March 27 at 1:30 a.m., and April 24 at 6 p.m.

Dirty Burger is at 12 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview, 516-595-7399, dirtyburger.com.