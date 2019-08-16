Almost from the day it opened last summer, there have been lines out the door at Dirty Taco and Tequila in Wantagh: on weekends, a two-hour wait is standard for one of the 47 seats.

Now the same story is playing out in Rockville Centre, where, last week, Tom Cataldo Sr. and his family opened a second location, this one with more than 110 seats, including 28 at a communal table and 15 at the bar.

“We’re not just another regular taco shop,” Cataldo said. “Our tacos are LA-style, which is to say globally influenced with a strong Asian flavors — like kung pao chicken, Vietnamese shrimp and Thai salmon.”

The menus at the two locations, a collaboration between Cataldo and executive chef Rich Braverman, are similar. Some tacos are classic — like the carne asada with pico de gallo, or Baja-style fish taco with cabbage slaw — but most evince that Asian perspective: Korean short ribs with kimchi slaw and Vietnamese shrimp with cabbage slaw and peanut sauce are best-sellers. Tacos are $4 to $6.

With its bigger kitchen, Rockville Centre offers more vegan tacos, filled with either meatless chorizo and tofu-quinoa, and non-taco items such as kung pao dumplings and avocado toast.

The 15 tequilas are divided into three categories, blanco (young), reposado (aged up to a year) and anejo (aged one to three years). Shots range from $8 to $12, flights from $20 to $27. There are signature tequila cocktails as well as margaritas, sangria and beer.

As in Wantagh, the rustic-industrial decor features the work of local muralist Arlene Mcloughlin, with lots of Day of the Dead-style images of skulls, roses, etc.

For now the restaurant is open from 4 p.m. “to late,” but Cataldo wants to serve late-night eats, not just drinks. “If we see that we are just getting a bar crowd, we will pack it in earlier,” he said.

The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dirty Taco takes over the corner location occupied by two short-lived ventures, Bucket List RVC and The Pig & Queen and, before that, by Ayhan’s Shish Kebab.

Dirty Taco and Tequila is at 201 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-600-9874, dirtytacoandtequila.com.