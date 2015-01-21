Dishing it up in Sea Cliff: Still Partners

For 30 years, Partners in Sea Cliff had a rep as a “dive bar.” When the place came under new ownership, two years ago, it was given a slight name change, a major overhaul and, for more than a year, functioned as a bar and music venue. Recently, though, a food component was added, redefining the place as what co-owner Dan Roth calls a “classic pub” (albeit one that also functions as a serious music venue for Long Island bands on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights). Still, at lunch and dinner, Still Partners is drawing a restaurant crowd that includes families with children.

The chef here is Jesus Torres, who previously cooked at the nearby Oak Room Tavern. Menu choices include shrimp pot stickers ($9.95), a BLT salad ($9.95), a thin crust white pizza with mushrooms and spinach ($11.9 5), a burger ($12.95), Southern fried chicken ($13.95) and baby back ribs ($17.95). Like any self-respecting modern pub, the place offers craft beers, both on tap and in bottles.

Still Partners is at 225 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff, 516-200-9229