TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Dixie's Smokehouse Texas B.B.Q. & Rotisserie in Kings Park closes, but is set to reopen in Smithtown with new name 

The family Thornton dine on the patio of

The family Thornton dine on the patio of Dixie's Smokehouse in Kings Park. Photo Credit: Newsday/Ana P. Gutierrez

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

One of Long Island's longest-standing barbecue joints, Dixie's Smokehouse Texas B.B.Q. & Rotisserie in Kings Park, has closed. The spice-rubbed briskets and ribs have not vanished forever, though — they'll reappear in a new spot, and under a new name, later this spring.

That new business, Andersen's Smokehouse Grill,  is set to debut on Main Street in Smithtown in the shopping center anchored by Costello's Ace Hardware, according to Dixie's/Andersen's manager Chris Goldmann. While Andersen's will have slightly lower number of seats than in Kings Park, "it is a better location," Goldmann said, with more visibility.

Dixie's opened in 2009 during the first mini-barbecue boom, taking up residence in a space near the Kings Park LIRR station. The low-key eatery with paper-mat-covered tables gained attention for its baby-back ribs and tender brisket. On the patio, you could watch the trains come and go; inside was a view of chickens spinning on the rotisserie.

The pit-smoked meats will remain, but the menu will shift, said Goldmann, with "four to five breakfast items" among the dishes. And while Dixie's had a bar, Andersen's will not.

To put Dixie's longevity in perspective, of the barbecue specialists in Nassau and Suffolk counties, the oldest — Bobbique in Patchogue — has only been open 13 years, according to Erica Marcus' article on Long Island barbecue in Newsday's FeedMe magazine. Almost half of all Long Island barbecue joints opened in the last three years, five of them in the last 18 months. 

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, New bistro-inspired eatery earns 3 stars
The goat mofongo is a particular standout at LI Caribbean eatery is part dining room, part club scene
Jumbo lump crab cakes are boosted by pickled Star chef focuses on local, creative dishes at new eatery
The ahi-tuna poke bowl is threaded with wisps Eatery's changing menu draws on flavors from across the globe
The cheese lends a silken texture to the Pakistani kebab spot excels with grilled meats
The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI