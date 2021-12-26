When it comes to comfort food, clams don’t usually command the narrative. Clams don’t care, though, as they’ve quietly reigned Long Island tables and bellies for centuries. Especially chowder.

"We take a lot of pride in ours," said Paul Riggio, co-owner of DJ’s Clam Shack, which has just opened a fourth Long Island location, in Stony Brook. Once called "luxuriantly creamy" in a Newsday review, the New England-style chowder has won a few awards, and — along with warm lobster rolls, fried clams and conch fritters — also inspired long lines at the first DJ’s Clam Shack, opened in Wantagh in 2017.

Locations followed in East Northport (2020) and Huntington (spring 2021, a franchise). Riggio said the Stony Brook DJ’s, which replaces a short-lived DP Dough on North Country Rd., is a homecoming of sorts for both him and partner Jeff Gagnon. Both grew up in the Stony Brook area.

"We’ve known each other since 7th grade," said Riggio. "We’re just local guys coming back to the neighborhood."

The newest DJ’s shares the beach-shack décor and seafood-centric menu of its brethren, from shrimp and mahi-mahi tacos and conch fritters to hot and cold lobster rolls and multiple spins on clams: The chowder, of course, as well as baked clams, steamed littlenecks with garlic, clam strips and fried Ipswich clams, served on a roll or heaped into a basket with fries.

Prices start at $4 for fries and top out at $24 for a lobster roll. Riggio said beer and wine are forthcoming, once a license arrives, and upcoming daily specials will include lobster quesadillas, tuna tartare, chipotle-chicken sandwiches and lobster empanadas laced with lobster bisque and melted queso.

The counter-dominant location has a handful of tables, and there will be a few outdoor tables in milder weather, said Riggio.

DJ’s Clam Shack opens daily at 11:30 a..m. at 1007 Route 25A, Stony Brook; 631-675-9669, djsclamshack.com/stonybrook