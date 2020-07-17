"Where to get great empanadas” was the last story I wrote before COVID-19 changed the dining landscape. The day it was published, I got two emails directing me to a new empanada shop that I had missed: Doce Empanadas in Carle Place.

It took me four months to get to Doce Empanadas but it’s a worthy addition to the list. Erika and Fernando Rodriguez opened on Feb. 13 and endeared themselves to their new neighbors over the next two months as they were one of only a handful of Carle Place eateries open for takeout. (There are now a handful of tables outside, and a socially distanced set up inside the charming shop, which is equipped with dominoes, board games and children's’ books.)

Erika had a long career in food service and, said her husband, she’s the detail-oriented production master. Fernando, with a background in media production and DJ-ing, is the creative force. “Doce” means twelve in Spanish and that’s how many empanadas they have on the menu.

Countries all over Latin America make the filled-and-fried turnovers; Fernando hails from Argentina, so that’s the dominant style in Doce’s kitchen. The bestselling beef empanada features a succulent and lively blend of ground meat, red and green peppers, sliced olives and hard-boiled eggs. Tied for second place are chicken (swap out the beef for chicken) and Buffalo chicken (minus olives and eggs, rendered piquant with hot sauce). Pepperoni-cheese and spinach-ricotta pay home to Durazzano deli, which used to occupy this spot. I was wary of but ultimately won over by the zany Hawaiian empanada filled with ham, provolone and pineapple.

There's also a selection of coffee and tea and Argentinian pastries.

All of Doce's empanadas are $2.50. “We wanted to be able to provide a meal for under $10,” Fernando said. Three empanadas plus a can of soda comes to $9.78 with tax, and make for a fine, filling meal.

Doce Empanadas is at 566 Westbury Ave., Carle Place, 516-333-5750.