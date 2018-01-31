If the Super Bowl is the year’s biggest ticket sports event, DOMA Land + Sea is honoring it with a big-ticket kosher pastrami sandwich. The Cedarhurst restaurant’s “King DOMA,” on the menu through Monday Feb. 5, will cost you a cool grand.

What makes a pastrami sandwich worth $1,000? Truffles — both white and black — plus foie gras, gold leaf and a flute of Champagne to wash it down.

Executive chef Oscar Martinez, who earned three stars for DOMA in November, has a background in extravagant meat stunts: When he worked at The Old Homestead Steakhouse in Manhattan, he was involved in the $100,000 replica Lady Gaga meat dress in 2010, as well as 2015’s $4,900 caviar-foie-gras-smothered Super Bowl chicken wings.

“For Super Bowl at DOMA,” he said, “I wanted to do something fun and inspiring for the kosher market. What could be more fun than a pastrami sandwich?”

You have to stretch the definition of pastrami to arrive at what’s inside the King DOMA: 28-day dry-aged prime beef short ribs that spend a week in a brine made with (among other ingredients) 25-year-old Glenlivet single malt scotch (aka The Glenlivet XXV).

Then the beef is treated to an Indonesian coffee rub and is slow-cooked to buttery tenderness.

The 12 ounces of the sliced “pastrami” are laid between pieces of grilled rye flatbread (the dough has been spiked with rye whiskey and gold dust) and topped with white Alba truffle aioli, sliced black Perigord truffle, Hudson Valley foie gras, pickled cabbage and beets infused with Stoli Elit vodka, microgreens and Champagne-infused mustard.

You want fries with that? You’ll have to make do with gold-dusted black-truffle potato tots with saffron-tomato aioli. The plate is finished with a Mr. Pickle kosher dill and plenty of flecks of edible gold leaf.

To drink: a glass of Louis de Sacy Brut Rosé is included.

The fine print: The sandwich must be ordered at least two hours in advance, and the restaurant will take a $100 deposit by credit card.

DOMA Land + Sea, which is kosher, is open Monday to Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., closed on Friday, Saturday 7 to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (brunch) and 5 to 10 p.m.

490 Chestnut St., Cedarhurst, 516-881-7712, domalandsea.com