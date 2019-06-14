Don Ricardo's, a mainstay on Main Street in Babylon for Mexican and Spanish cuisines, has closed.

In a 1990 review, Newsday recommended the spirited restaurant "for Mexican food lovers on a mission." The fare at Ricardo and Monica Benavides' eatery was praised for everything from its refined version of nachos to an apple burrito dessert.

They served their last meals last night June 13.

Monica Benavides said that after 30 years, "my husband decided to retire." She added that "so many customers have come and have been crying with us" over the closing.

Don Ricardo's sported colorful decor from serapes and tables in an evocative greenhouse-setting area as well as in the more traditional dining room.

Specialties at the restaurant included quesadillas, chili, black bean soup, paella Valenciana, sauteed chorizo sausage, seafood in green sauce, chicken poblano, and arroz con pollo.

Don Ricardo's was at 94 E. Main St. in downtown Babylon.