Black Friday isn’t just about the great deal you just got on the sweater you’ve been eyeing for months, the flat-screen TV that was majorly discounted, or the watch that was marked down enough to finally fit your budget.

DoorDash has partnered with chains including Wendy’s, Applebee’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Buffalo Wild Wings to give away 15,000 orders of fries, an event they’re calling “Black Fryday.”

The first 15,000 people to place a DoorDash order on Black Friday between 9 a.m. and 2:59 p.m. qualify for one free order of fries, up to $3.99 in value. Just use the code “BLACKFRYDAY.”

A $5 minimum is required, as is delivery service (not valid on pick-up or dine-in orders). Limit one per person.