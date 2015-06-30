Taking over the former digs of Dori Korean Restaurant in Commack is, believe it or not, New Dori. New ownership; same sign. This newcomer represents the latest in a string of Korean and Korean-Chinese dining spots to serve bibimbap in the chalet-like building on Jericho Turnpike in Commack that's hosted such predecessors as Ko Gu Ryo, Sil La Joung, and, years before that, Dory. (Note the distinctive spelling.)

This newest place, like its immediate predecessor, offers a Korean-Chinese menu, with Korean BBQ made in the kitchen. The menu features such Korean items as seafood pajun (scallion pancake), beef japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), hot stone bibimbap (meat and vegetables over rice that's crisped at the edges) and bulgoki (thinly sliced rib-eye with vegetables). From the Korean-Chinese side of the menu are General Tso's chicken, Pork jajang (with black beans) and jabtang rice (stir-fried seafood and vegetables over rice). Prices run from $5 for fried pork dumplings to $28 for galbi, a short rib dish.

New Dori is at 1087 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-864-3355.