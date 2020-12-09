There was a time when the doughnut was a 4-inch round piece of fried dough, perhaps topped with a single layer of glaze and maybe a topping, too. Since the incarnation of the doughnut, we’ve moved on to see over-the-top creations featuring doughnuts topped with cereal, cookies and candies. Now, we’re on to bite-sized ones. Doughnuttery has opened its first Long Island location at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City.

The brand's signature is its unique sugar blends that are used to coat its tiny vanilla doughnuts. Each is about two inches in diameter and made to order. Customers can choose from 25 flavors including "purple pig" (maple, bacon and purple potato) and "green tea buzz" (green tea matcha, honey and ginger). PSA: all flavors are ground into granulated sugars and then used to coat the doughnuts, so don’t expect to see bacon atop your "purple pig" or ginger chunks on your "green tea buzz."

Customers place their order and watch their doughnuts being made in a tabletop machine. The doughnuts are sold by the half-dozen ($5.99 up to two flavors) or dozen ($10.99 up to four flavors). Larger quantities are served pizza box-style — 25 for $22 (up to five flavors) or 100 for $85 (up to 10 flavors). Dipping sauces (think Nutella, raspberry balsamic and such) cost 99 cents.

The stand also offers DIY kits, $27.99, to make at home that include a pound of mix and sugars — or 25 pre-baked doughnuts with toppings and glazes on the side.

Doughnuttery was established in 2012 when its first location opened at Chelsea Market in Manhattan. Two other locations have opened since then, plus franchise locations in Arizona and Wisconsin, with 12 more on the way.

Doughnuttery is on the first floor of Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City (by Dick's Sporting Goods, behind the mall’s holiday setup). 212-633-4359. doughnuttery.com