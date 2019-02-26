TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

 Doughology announces second doughnut shop, in Babylon

Doughology in Lynbrook specializes in customized doughnuts and

Doughology in Lynbrook specializes in customized doughnuts and will open a second shop in Babylon this spring.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Three years after Doughology started making bespoke doughnuts in Lynbrook, owners Chris and Jackie Stiansen have announced that a second shop will open later this year in Babylon.

“We had made a few ‘doughnut drops’ in Suffolk," Jackie said, “and we found there was a lot of interest in what we do. We just fell in love with Babylon because, like Lynbrook, it has a friendly, hometown atmosphere.”

Doughology makes fresh doughnuts throughout the day, right in front of the customers. A Belshaw Donut Robot plops rounds of vanilla or chocolate dough into hot oil, lifts them onto a conveyor belt, flips them to finish cooking and then deposits them onto a rack to cool. At that point, a human intercedes to dip them in glaze (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, peanut butter). Then, the doughnuts work their way down the bar, with the customer choosing one of dozens of dry toppings (nuts, sprinkles, crumbs, Trix, coconut) and then fruits, jams, cheesecake filling, sauces, drizzles, whipped cream, bacon and so on.

You needn’t author your own doughnut at Doughology. The shop sells simple glazed, powdered, sugared and dipped doughnuts ($1.15 to $1.25), 16 “signature” doughnuts (such as crumb cake, Nutella-chocolate crunch or Fruity Pebbles, $2.25) and four all-singing, all-dancing “specialty” doughnuts topped with the likes of rainbow cookies or cannoli (limited availability, $3 to $3.50). There are also waffles, fried Oreos and doughnut nachos.

The new store will be at 80 W. Main St., formerly Karina’s Deli. Jackie hopes to open in late spring.

Doughology is at 45 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook, 516-341-0882, doughologydonuts.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The ahi-tuna poke bowl is threaded with wisps Eatery's changing menu draws on flavors from across the globe
The cheese lends a silken texture to the Pakistani kebab spot excels with grilled meats
The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery