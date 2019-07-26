TODAY'S PAPER
DOX opens in Island Park

DOX, a new waterfront eatery in Island Park,

DOX, a new waterfront eatery in Island Park, took over an abandoned boatyard. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Poof! Where once there had been an abandoned boatyard in Island Park, DOX sprang to life three weeks ago, offering casual eats, generous drinks and what has to be one of the best waterfront locations in Nassau County.

The sprawling eatery — all of it outdoors — comprises a sheltered bar area, a patio full of tables and a sand “beach” with Adirondack chairs and cornhole games. Everything has a view of Barnum Channel and the marshy islands and hassocks of the bay, all the way to Jones Beach and beyond. There are swans and gulls and ducks and egrets and even, said partner Bob Hall, a beaver.

Hall, who owns Manhattan-based Kensington Events & Staffing, lives a few blocks away, as does his co-owner, Norah Kelleher, formerly of the NYPD. They had been searching for a place to open a seasonal eatery when they came upon this derelict boatyard, one block east of Austin Boulevard.

“We went through ten large dumpsters,” Hall said.

All the food at DOX is prepared in a food truck parked alongside the bar. Chef Jimmy Giordano was raised in the Five Towns but moved back to Long Island recently from Las Vegas. His menu features starters such as fried calamari with either coarse salt and pepper or Thai style with peanuts and cilantro, pulled pork sliders with coleslaw, crabcakes with chipotle aioli and grilled sriracha shrimp with mango sauce.

“Handhelds” include crab and Gruyère grilled cheese with creamy tomato dip, fish and chips, fried or grilled chicken BLT and burgers on brioche buns. Almost everything costs less than $18. There’s a full bar and waiter service at the tables.

Children and dogs are welcome. There are slips for 10 boats.

Hours through Labor Day are noon to 10:30 Sunday to Thursday, to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

DOX is at 10 Broadway, Island Park. No phone yet.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

