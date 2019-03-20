Dairy Queen to give away free ice cream
There are two reasons to smile today: spring has arrived, and so has free cone day at Dairy Queen.
The annual event invites customers to participating DQ locations to enjoy a complimentary small vanilla soft-serve cone; limit one per customer, while supplies last.
Additionally, starting tomorrow and through March 31, the chain is offering a small regular or dipped soft-serve cone for 50 cents if ordered through its app.
For a full list of Dairy Queen locations, click here.
