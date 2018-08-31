TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Chinese-Japanese restaurant Dragon Gate closes in Huntington Station after 25 years

Mamajuana Cafe announces it is taking over the

Mamajuana Cafe announces it is taking over the space occupied by Dragon Gate on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Newsday/Peter M. Gianotti

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Dragon Gate is at the pearly ones.

The Chinese-and-Japanese restaurant, a fixture at the intersection of East Jericho Turnpike and Depot Road in Huntington Station for 25 years, has closed. It was the offspring of a restaurant with the same name in downtown Huntington that early on was listed among Long Island's better Chinese eateries.

A banner heralding the expected opening of Mamajuana Cafe now is draped over the circular sign that previously identified Dragon Gate. The new proprietor could not be reached immediately. But the name Mamajuana suggests it may be a Caribbean restaurant that will include Dominican specialties.

Dragon Gate began as a Chinese restaurant. In 1987, it was rated "very good," or two stars, in Newsday. It dipped to a one-star rating in 1994. The Dragon Gate menu was highlighted by scallion pancakes, Sichuan dumplings, cold noodles with sesame sauce, steamed flounder and lamb with walnuts.

Years later, Dragon Gate's repertoire expanded to include Japanese cuisine, with a focus on sushi rolls, sashimi, dumplings, tempuras and teriyakis. It had a brisk take-out business in both cuisines at both locations.

Dragon Gate was at 555 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer