TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Dreams Ice Cream & Waffles opens in Valley Stream

A confetti waffle with cherry-vanilla and almond-praline ice

A confetti waffle with cherry-vanilla and almond-praline ice creams at Dreams Ice Cream & Waffles in Valley Stream. Credit: Hannah Palmer Egan

By Hannah Palmer Egan Special to Newsday
Print

Dreams Ice Cream & Waffles co-owner Godfrey Cenatos wants people to think big. "Be creative," he said, welcoming a first-time visitor into his Valley Stream sweets shop. "Experiment, have fun!"

Cenatos opened the Merrick Road cafe in late April with his longtime best friend, Guy Argilagos. But, he said, he’s been topping waffles with ice cream since his teenage years in nearby Rosedale, Queens. "It was a childhood snack for us," Cenatos recalled, "and as we got older we just kept up the habit."

During the pandemic, the habit crystallized into a business plan for the two first-time entrepreneurs. Still, the menu reads like a teenage dream: confetti waffles topped with birthday cake ice cream, butterscotch drizzle, fruity pebbles and gummi bears; paper cups brimming with Technicolor Italian ice; cotton candy, spun to order.

if you’d like a little salty with your sweet, add chicken tenders to any order, or opt for ice cream (the shop uses premium brands such as Häagen-Dazs and Dreyer’s) in a cone dipped in chocolate and sprinkles. "We just don’t want you to be plain," Cenatos said. "If you love vanilla or chocolate , puh-lease, don’t get it — try something new."

Dreams Ice Cream & Waffles is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 12-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. 535 W. Merrick Road, Valley Stream, 516-400-9809.

By Hannah Palmer Egan Special to Newsday

Latest reviews

A man sit on a sunbed at a
Slow tourism start on Greek island but businesses optimistic
The Connecticut lobster roll at Varney's in Bellport.
Must-try Long Island lobster rolls
The Aloha bowl at Tiki Poke in Hicksville.
New poke, bubble tea spot opens in Hicksville
Bottled cocktails to-go were introduced during the pandemic
LI bar and restaurant owners bemoan suspension of to-go alcohol sales
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Rep.
Tennessee sued over new transgender bathroom sign law
Nassau County's first location of Uncle Louie G's
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?