Even during the coldest of winter months, Long Island’s dessert scene is anything but desolate. From over-the-top slushies to create-your-own doughnuts, here are five new spots to satisfy your sugar rush.

Crazy Cakes, Port Washington

Gone are the days when Erica Tiger would serve her sweet indulgences through a food truck window. Since Crazy Cakes food truck's inception in 2013, she’s outgrown that space and is now turning out baked goods in a prime Main Street spot in Port Washington.

The spacious cafe has a menu of chocolate-covered treats — Oreos, Rice Krispies, pretzels and marshmallows; oversized cookies in flavors such as chocolate chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin; plus muffins and cake-based waffles. Coming soon: crepes.

Customers can create their own cupcake ($1.75-$4.50) by choosing from the day’s lineup of cake flavors, which have included red velvet, strawberry, banana, chocolate and vanilla. Next, pick one of nearly 20 frosting flavors (dulce de leche, salted chocolate, fudge, lemon and cannoli among them); and fillings (50 cents), including whipped cream and ganache. Creations can be topped off at the display wall of sprinkles and candies.

On the drinks front, there are hot beverages including coffee, tea and cocoa, as well as chilled ones like bubble tea, egg cream, frozen hot chocolate and half lemonade-half iced tea.

More info: 52 Main St., Port Washington; 516-462-7299; crazycakescafe.com

Duck Donuts, Garden City Park

Following the opening of its first two New York locations in Hauppauge and Selden, this popular North Carolina-based doughnut chain has opened its first Nassau County location in Garden City Park.

The shop follows a build-your-own concept, where customers can start with a signature vanilla cake doughnut and add a coating (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, glazed or leave it bare), toppings (like sprinkles, graham cracker, bacon or Oreos) and drizzlings (hot fudge, marshmallows, salted caramel or raspberry).

Duck Donuts also offers already-made creations like "The Beach," with vanilla icing and cinnamon sugar; "The Boardwalk," starring Oreo crumbles, powdered sugar and vanilla drizzle; and "Beach Ball" topped with vanilla icing, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate drizzle. Doughnuts cost $2.99 apiece; $14.99 for six, or $25.99 for 12.

Pair your creation with ice cream and turn it into a sundae; order a milkshake in flavors like salted caramel, birthday cake and cookies and cream; or a drink from the java lineup — hot or iced coffee, cold brews, lattes, cappuccinos or macchiatos.

More info: 2425 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park; 516-400-6919; duckdonuts.com

Other locations: 586 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge (631-656-8400) and 49 College Plaza, Selden (631-846-7777)

Manny's Sweet Treats Petite, Rockville Centre

Five years after the launch of the original Manny’s Sweet Treats in Mineola, Hector Carvalho has added a second location. Beyond Manny’s signature ice-cream- cereal- and cookie-topped pancakes and waffles, milkshakes and various ice cream creations, customers can order burrito crepes, offered three ways — cheesecake, Nutella and Oreo; red velvet cake; and chocolate cake obsession (all served with churro bites; $12.99 each) and the popular Homer Simpson ice cream sandwich, starring housemade, air-fried doughnuts stuffed with ice cream and cereal and topped with a drizzling of housemade cinnamon sauce ($9.99).

Different from the original Mineola location: Manny’s 2.0 does not offer alcohol or savory eats. It's also "fully halal," Carvalho said, explaining that the candies are made with beef gelatin instead of pork gelatin.

More info: 280 Merrick Rd.; 516-285-2425, mannyst.com

Other location: 156 Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-299-8099

Slshology, Roosevelt Field

You'll find more than just your typical brownies and cupcakes at SLSHology, an elevated slushy spot that debuted in Nov. at Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

Strawberry, mango and blue raspberry bases are available daily, with at least two other flavors rotating on a biweekly basis. Order a small pouch (10 ounces; $7) or a large "yard" (24 ounces; $13) and fill it with unlimited flavors. Add a bounty of fruit or candy toppings for an additional $5. The slushies come in shareable sizes, too, like a fish bowl for two, which costs $18, and a three-foot-tall option that holds 100 ounces and serves up to 10 people; $40.

Owners Max Kamenetsky and Jon Prigan "wanted to bring it back to the basics of slush," Kamenetsky said. "It has an Italian-ice thickness and is all made with real fruit bases."

While slushies are the way to go, SLSHology also has yogurt-based fruit bowls (one size; $10), hot pretzels, brownies, churros and cookies. All items sold here are kosher.

More info: 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-234-8514

Coming soon: Chip City, Oceanside

A challenge between childhood friends Peter Phillips and Theodore Gailas to see who could create the best cookie led to the inception of this over-the-top sweet shop, which first opened in Astoria in 2017. Now, the first-ever Long Island location is set to open in Oceanside, joining 10 other stores scattered throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Come February, Long Island customers will be able to choose from four different flavors a day, a total of more than 40 rotated throughout the year. Take in 5.25 ounces of cookie in flavors like funfetti, everything cookie, lemon berry, oatmeal apple pie and glazed pear; $4. Wash it all down with milk (regular, chocolate and nondairy alternatives).

More info: 3446 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, chipcitycookies.com