Duck Donuts, the popular North Carolina-based doughnut chain, has flocked west to Selden, opening its second Long Island location. It was first introduced to the state in 2018 with the debut of its Hauppauge shop.

Duck Donuts follows a build-your-own concept (much like fast-casual Mexican eateries and poke bowl spots), where customers start with its signature vanilla cake doughnut and add a "coating" (cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, glazed or leave it bare), toppings, such as sprinkles, graham cracker, bacon or Oreos, and drizzlings of hot fudge, marshmallows, salted caramel or raspberry.

Aside from the DIY experience, the doughnut shop offers already-made creations like top-seller maple bacon (maple icing and bacon pieces), blueberry pancake (blueberry icing, maple drizzle, powdered sugar) and the "beach ball" (vanilla icing, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate drizzle).

Rounding out the menu is its bacon or sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches stuffed between a doughnut and its warm doughnut and ice cream sundaes.

Pair your doughnut with a drink from its java lineup — hot or iced American coffee, cold brews, lattes, cappuccinos or macchiatos.

"Most people come for the doughnuts, but our secret weapon is really the coffee," said Veronica Bencivenga, who owns both Long Island locations with her husband, Anthony.

The chain plans on launching new chocolate doughnuts post-Thanksgiving.

Duck Donuts is at 49 College Plaza in Selden. It’s open daily; Sundays and Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 631-846-7777. duckdonuts.com