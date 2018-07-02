TODAY'S PAPER
Dunkin' Donuts makes Donut Fries available nationwide

Dunkin' Donuts' Donut Fries will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Dunkin’ Donuts has combined doughnuts with fries to give us — you guessed it, Donut Fries.

Following a successful test at a small number of locations earlier this year, the sweet treat is now available at participating stores nationwide.

Donut fries, made of individual pieces of croissant-style dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, are served five-to-an-order and cost $2.

The fries aren't the only addition to the menu. Dunkin’ has also announced the launch of the Shark Bite donut (a white-frosted doughnut with shark sprinkles), the Chocolate Coconutty donut (a coconut creme-filled donut with chocolate icing topped with coconut flakes and shortbread cookie pieces) and Brown Sugar Cold Brew (coffee made with naturally flavored brown sugar syrup).

