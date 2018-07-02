Dunkin' Donuts makes Donut Fries available nationwide
Dunkin’ Donuts has combined doughnuts with fries to give us — you guessed it, Donut Fries.
Following a successful test at a small number of locations earlier this year, the sweet treat is now available at participating stores nationwide.
Donut fries, made of individual pieces of croissant-style dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, are served five-to-an-order and cost $2.
The fries aren't the only addition to the menu. Dunkin’ has also announced the launch of the Shark Bite donut (a white-frosted doughnut with shark sprinkles), the Chocolate Coconutty donut (a coconut creme-filled donut with chocolate icing topped with coconut flakes and shortbread cookie pieces) and Brown Sugar Cold Brew (coffee made with naturally flavored brown sugar syrup).
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.