Four years ago, a well-heeled new hospitality group transformed Montauk’s bare-bones order-at-the-counter-and-we’ll-shout-when-it’s-ready Duryea’s Lobster Dock into a swanky, Mediterranean-inflected restaurant. Now Montauk Asset Holdings (owned by private-equity billionaire Marc Rowan) is making its mark on the North Fork, upgrading sleepy Orient by the Sea into Duryea’s Orient Point.

Located at the gateway to Orient Beach State Park, the restaurant had been operated, from 1979 until last fall, by Bob Haase. Now it has reopened, a sleek and rustic-chic 3,000-square-foot space that features indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar and a lounge area, all with a water view. As at the group’s other restaurants, Duryea’s in Montauk and Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor, managing partner Steven Jauffrineau oversees operations; Philippe Corbet is executive chef.

Lobster figures in much of the menu, from lobster rolls ($34) and lobster Cobb salad to grilled lobster pasta and 2-pound lobsters, steamed or grilled. Shareable seafood platters ($48 to $165) offer a variety of items: the Oyster Paradise Tower showcases four different local oysters and the Orient Tower features oysters, snow crab claws, jumbo shrimp, little neck clams and tuna tartare.

Mediterranean starters include crudité platter; fried vegetables with tzatziki & halloumi cheese; a selection of spreads — hummus, green tahini, salted-cod taramasalata — served with Greek olives and grilled flatbread; Greek melon salad with cucumber, feta, dill and mint. There are gyros and burgers, and mains such as vegetable kebabs, mussels mariniere, grilled branzino and a 20-ounce New York strip.

Duryea’s Orient Point offers several transient boat slips at the marina accommodating up to 75-foot vessels. It is open from noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

Duryea’s Orient Point, 40200 Main Rd., Orient Point, 631-323-2424, duryeaop.com