For East End restaurants that pivoted to takeout, the season has come early this year. Part-time residents heading out from up-Island have joined full-timers and they are all hungry. Here is a selection of restaurants on both forks that are open for business. Bear in mind that, for now, hours, menus and policies are in flux.

NORTH FORK

Tweeds (17 E Main St., Riverhead): The long-standing Riverhead restaurant is serving its entire menu for takeout and delivery, plus booze. Open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. More info: 631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

A Mano (13550 Main Rd., Mattituck): The casual trattoria-pizzeria is open every evening except Tuesday for curbside pickup. More info: 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

North Fork Roasting Co. (55795 Main Rd., Southold): Open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and serving the full menu of beverages and baked goods plus a limited food menu and, of course, freshly roasted coffee beans. Curbside pickup. More info: 631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com

Lucharitos (Greenport and Aquebogue): Both branches of the North Fork’s all-singing, all-dancing Mexican restaurant are open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery. Bar menu too. More info: 119 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-6666 and 487 Main Rd., Aquebogue, 631-779-3681, lucharitos.com

Green Hill Kitchen & Que (48 Front St., Greenport): Casual eats and barbecue for takeout and delivery Wednesday to Sunday anywhere on the East End. Also on offer: a 3-day quarantine BBQ kit that needs only to be reheated and assembled. More info: 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

SOUTH FORK

Beach Bakery (112 Main St., Westhampton Beach): Baked goods and casual eats from Westhampton Beach’s Main Street stalwart. Curbside pickup every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info: 631-288-6552, beachbakerycafe.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen (1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor): Eclectic, locally driven Mexican-inflected New American comfort food from chef-owner Colin Ambrose. Curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Sunday. More info: 631-725-1045, estias.com

The Bell & Anchor (3253 Noyack Rd., Sag Harbor): An extensive selection of surf and turf starters and entrees to include a half-dozen oysters on the half shell (Montauk pearls) for $15 is available at this East End favorite. All wine is 25% off too. Tuesday to Sunday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. More info: 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar (126 Main St., Sag Harbor): To-go prepared foods are available by the quart or pound for dinner tonight or stocking the fridge for the week, plus discounted wines from the wine list. Open for curbside pickup Wednesday to Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. More info: 631-725-0900, lulussagharbor.com

Townline BBQ (3593 Townline Rd., Sagaponack): By its nature, barbecue can feed scads of people. At Townline, choose from pulled pork by the quarter, half or full pound; St. Louis-style ribs by the half- or full dozen (or even just one, if you wish); and half a smoked chicken, all at varying prices. Sides range from fries to baked beans to coleslaw, and in lieu of tips. Curbside pickup Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. More info: 631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

Fresno Restaurant (8 Fresno Place, East Hampton): Enjoy Fresno’s relaxed, New American cuisine at home with a special takeout menu for curbside pickup. Plus beer, wine and batched cocktails. Thursday to Monday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. More info: 631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

Nick & Toni’s (136 N. Main St., East Hampton): The iconic Hamptons hot spot is offering a special takeout menu of antipasti, primi and secondi, the latter to include free range chicken and Wagyu New York strip. Wednesday to Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. More info: 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Coche Comedor (74A Montauk Hwy., Amagansett): The 3-star modern Mexican restaurant is serving dinner Wednesday to Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup. More info: 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

Swallow East Restaurant (474 West Lake Dr., Montauk): LI’s easternmost gastropub is open from Wednesday to Sunday, serving food as well as wine, beer and cocktails. More info: 631-668-8344, swalloweastrestaurant.com