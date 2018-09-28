East on Main, which combines a countrified grill-restaurant and a nautical-decor tavern, has opened in Mattituck, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The new eatery has moved into the former address of Four Doors Down and overhauled the place using reclaimed barn wood as antique and nautical items as well as a handcrafted shelf and coach from a salvaged Chris-Craft boat.

Diners should expect a broad range of homey fare ranging from pulled pork sliders and meat loaf to fried chicken and grilled cheese sandwiches.

East on Main is the work of local residents Stephanie and Antonio Piraino. He designed the dining areas, where the motto is "eat like a farmer, drink like a sailor." The owners are Antonion Piraino and Vincent Palma.

Typical breakfast fare includes omelets, S'mores French toast, and buttermilk pancakes, some infused with orange zest, and a "Wonder Years" version that's sprinkled and cooked with cereal. Brunch selections include chicken and waffles, "bangers and mash," and biscuits and gravy.

Lunch fare goes from fried macaroni and cheese, chicken wings battered in crushed Doritos, and crisp calamari to a BLT, spicy chicken with "blazing Buffalo sauce" and a build-your-own burger with buns or waffles, a choice of eight cheeses, and assorted toppings.

Dinner options take in a shrimp cocktail, a mussels pot, cider-brined double-cut pork chop, filet mignon, chicken potpie, braised short ribs, shrimp and grits, lasagna, and pappardelle with mussels, calamari, and shrimp in house-made red gravy.

The bar menu features fried pickles, chicken wings, a burger, grilled cheese, and "fatboy fries," with pulled pork, jalapeños, Cheddar, bacon and gravy.

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The prices for dinner main dishes are $14.95 to $28.95; lunch, $6.95 to $17.95; breakfast and brunch, $5.99 to $14.99.

East on Main is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Monday, tavern menu, 4 p.m. to midnight; and on Tuesday, the dining room is open 4 to 9 p.m., with the tavern open until midnight.

East on Main, 10560 Main Rd. (Route 25), Mattituck, 631-298-7208, nofoeastonmain.com