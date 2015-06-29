Steven Matz, the Mets' new hero, is winning big at the East Setauket deli where a hefty sandwich was named for him.

"The Matz" has been on the menu for a while as the Stony Brook lefty's go-to sandwich before his game-changing arrival. There's a rush on them now at the SE-Port Delicatessen, where it currently is $9.95.

Of course, it could have been $10.00 after Matz's 3-for-3 performance at bat Sunday, when the Ward Melville High School graduate won his first major league game and knocked in four runs, too. Matz, 24, is the first pitcher to tally four runs batted in during his debut. He gave up two earned runs, five hits, and struck out six Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

The Matzwich includes a chicken cutlet, melted Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato, with peppery dressing, on a toasted garlic hero roll.

Given Matz's hot start, they could add jalapenos and put some mustard on it too.

SE-Port Delicatessen, 301 Main St., East Setauket; 631-751-2432.