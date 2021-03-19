As you begin to venture out to eat this spring, you’ll have plenty of tempting options on Easter Sunday, from fancy ballrooms to corner bistros. And for those of you who prefer at-home celebrations, there are takeout and delivery choices to suit a range of taste and budget. Here’s a sampling of what is in store for brunch and dinner on April 4:

NASSAU

The Carltun (1899 Hempstead Tpk., East Meadow): In the ballroom, a four-course menu including salad, pasta with peas and pancetta, a choice of entree (glazed ham, lamb shank, salmon, or roasted chicken), and a dessert sampler is $55 a person. For an additional $10, you’ll get unlimited mimosas or Bloody Marys. Seatings at noon, 2:30, and 5. In the Palm Court, a $75 prix fixe served from noon to 8 p.m. includes a choice of appetizer (jumbo lump crab cake, deviled eggs, seafood and avocado sushi roll), salad, choice of entree and a dessert tasting plate. Reservations required. More info: 516-542-0700, thecarltun.com

Davenport Press (70 Main St., Mineola): The neighborhood favorite has cozy vintage décor and a prix fixe Easter special, $49.95 ($25.95 younger than 10). Choose from classic appetizers (shrimp cocktail, baked clams, rigatoni alla vodka), hearty mains (leg of lamb with mint sauce, prime rib, shrimp scampi), and beloved desserts (pecan pie, cheesecake, tiramisu). More info: 516-248-8300, davenportpress.com

Novita Wine Bar (860 Franklin Ave., Garden City) Brunch ($45 adults, $16.95 for kids) begins with your choice of a first course such as prosciutto and melon, tomato bisque or white truffle arancini. Second course options include sliced sirloin and eggs, Nutella French toast, and pappardelle with lobster, asparagus and leeks. Dessert, zeppole and cookies, is served family-style. Unlimited brunch cocktails included. Dinner ($49) is likewise a three-course prix fixe, with the addition of a meat and cheese platter before the appetizers. Among the entree options are rosemary roasted double cut lamb chops, iceladic cod with white truffle cauliflower purée, and cavatelli with sausage and broccoli rabe. Dessert is once again a family-style platter of zeppole and mini cannoli. Seatings begin at 3 p.m. More info: novitany.com

Thyme (8 Tower Pl., Roslyn): In addition to an in-restaurant Easter brunch menu for $32 ($20 kids), has catering options for at-home celebrations. A takeout Easter brunch for four incudes orange juice or Bloody Mary mix, banana bread and breakfast pastries, fresh fruit and your choice of brunch entrees for $145. An a la carte dinner menu includes everything from crudite baskets ($49-$64) and kale salads ($50-$79) to a whole roasted turkey ($150) and a brown sugar spiral baked ham ($98). More info: 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com

Volpe Ristorante at Fox Hollow (7725 Jericho Tpk., Woodbury): The luxurious is celebrating Easter with a prix fixe meal served noon-5pm for $69 ($39 kids). Dinner starts with a family-style appetizer (fritto misto, antipasto, or mozzarella and tomatoes), then moves on to a choice of salad or pasta, a main (Berkshire tomahawk pork chop, Colorado rack of lamb, filet mignon, chicken breast with eggplant and prosciutto), and a trio of desserts. More info: 516-802-7501, thefoxhollow.com

SUFFOLK

Desmond’s at East Wind (5720 NY-25A, Wading River): The 3-course prix fixe dinner will be served 1-6 p.m. It costs $54.95 and includes choice of first course (sesame-crusted ahi tuna, roasted tomato and burrata salad, shrimp cocktail), main (potato gnocchi with brown butter sage, honey-Dijon salmon, herb-crusted rack of lamb), and a dessert tasting plate featuring Oreo-crusted cheesecake, rainbow cookies, and strawberry mousse. More info: 631-846-2335, eastwindlongisland.com

Ellen’s on Front (38 Front St., Greenport): For Easter, chef/owner Jennie Werts is offering a $50 an Easter dinner for pickup or delivery for $60 a person. Choose herb-roasted petite filet, roasted chicken, roasted pork loin or lamb. Round out the meal with a house salad, potato gratin or herb-roasted potatoes, and a choice of string beans, roasted carrots, or creamed mushroom soup. A cookie plate comes with each order. Additional desserts from the North Fork Flour Shoppe are available for an extra charge. Order by April 2 at noon. More info: 631-333-2743, ellensonfront.com

L & W Market (2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton): The retail sibling of popular Almond restaurant in Bridgehampton has takeout Easter specials, from appetizers such as deviled eggs ($18) and a charcuterie board ($79) to classic Easter entrees such as honey mustard glazed ham ($55 and $110) and roast rack of lamb ($80). Orders must be placed by April 1 at noon. More info: 631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Melting Pot (2377 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale): The fondue chain's four-course prix fixe Easter Sunday menu costs $52 (there is also a $29.95 three-course kids’ meal). Dessert includes their once-a-year special Crème Egg Chocolate Fondue. Hop in and dip from noon to 10 p.m. More info: 631-752-4242, meltingpot.com

Mirabelle Tavern (150 Main St., Stony Brook) It's $99-for-two holiday takeout special includes two appetizers (choose from asparagus salad with pickled red onions and cremini mushrooms, crabcake with lime-sumac aioli, creamy morel and chicken soup), two mains (among them, caramelized sea scallops, herb-crusted rack of lamb, foie gras-stuffed quail) and two desserts (options are strawberry rhubarb cobbler, ginger almond tart, chocolate mousse cake). Order by April 3. More info: 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Stella Trattoria and Bar (7 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point): Its $60 Easter prix fixe menu includes three courses. Appetizer choices include burrata salad, baked clams oreganata, and calamarifritti. Entrees include lobster ravioli, chicken Francese, and prime rib. Crème brûlée cheesecake, chocolate mousse cake or mini cannoli end the meal. More info: 631-363-7500, stellatrattoria.com