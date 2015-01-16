TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By Erica Marcus

EAT Gastropub in Oceanside launches Sunday brunch

EAT Gastropub in Oceanside has an auxiliary dining

EAT Gastropub in Oceanside has an auxiliary dining and party room. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

Print

EAT Gastropub, awarded three stars from Newsday’s Joan Reminick, will launch Sunday brunch on Sunday, Jan. 18, and the menu looks promising. Egg dishes include huevos rancheros, croque madame, Scotch eggs (hard-boiled eggs encased in sausage meat and then fried) and something called the Garbage Plate, which features two poached eggs, cheddar, bratwurst, chili, duck fat fries and cheese fondue. “Classics with a twist” include bacon-jam waffles and deep-fried French toast. Even the salads sound indulgent: Witness “The Nest” with two poached eggs, crispy onion, crumbled bacon, pickled vegetables, asparagus, roasted beets, mesclun, tomatoes, queso fresco and Champagne vinaigrette.

All entrees are $18 ordered “virgin style,” that is, without a drink. Or partake of one of EAT’s signature brunch cocktails (Bloody Mary, Mexican-inflected Bloody Maria, EGP Punch or the rum-citrus Easy Like Sunday Morning) and the beverage and entree will cost you $23, total.

EAT Gastropub is at 2823 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, 516-766-9547.

 

 

By Erica Marcus

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer