Dinner at Mosaic in St. James is usually a serendipitous affair: Customers don’t know what’s on the five-course tasting menu until they show up and see which ingredients, preparations and/or themes inspired chef-owners Jonathan Contes and Tate Morris that morning.

But the two men are committing to a game dinner to be served Nov. 5, 6 and 7 and they have let the menu be known:

“Glam” chowder with oysters and oyster mushrooms, lobster and lobster mushrooms, clams (but no clam mushrooms) and burnt-corn-crema cornbread.

Apple and duck-liver-and-sweetbread pie a la mode with sea-salt-juniper gelato, cinnamon syrup and glögg-pickled cauliflower

Orange-cured venison carpaccio with Turkish “cigar,” huckleberries, sherry-Brussels sprout jam and bitter greens

Grilled lamb loin and lamb tongue stew with fresh noodles, root vegetables, truffle crème fraîche and parsley horseradish

Liège waffle with poached pear, bacon marmalade, caraway white chocolate and sage

The price is $86, exclusive of drinks, tip and tax.

If you’re up for something a bit more participatory, Contes is conducting cooking classes on Nov. 11 and 18. “Cook with Jonathan” is an opportunity to “eat, drink, laugh and learn.” Three courses, plus wine, will set you back $129.

Every event at Mosaic fills up quickly. Call to make a reservation.

418 N. Country Rd., St. James, 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com.