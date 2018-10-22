TODAY'S PAPER
Peruvian restaurant El Encanto opens in Mineola

Rotisserie chicken is a specialty at El Encanto

Rotisserie chicken is a specialty at El Encanto Peruvian restaurant in Mineola. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
The chickens are spinning on Old Country Road as El Encanto brings Peruvian cooking to Mineola. The back wall of the little eatery is occupied by a floor-to-ceiling rotisserie oven in which the birds get slowly burnished. Get a whole chicken plus fries and a salad for $17.99; half a bird with the same sides is $10.

But chickens are only a small part of the reasonably priced menu, which is brief but covers many greatest hits of Peruvian gastronomy: papa a la Huancaina (potatoes napped with yellow-pepper sauce, $6.99), salchipappas (fries topped with hot-dog coins, $6), anticucho (grilled beef heart, $9.99), the Chinese-inspired chaufa (fried rice, $12 to $15.99) and tallarin (stir-fried noodles, $12 to $13). There are also a few ceviches (raw fish “cooked” in an acidic marinade, $13.99 to $15.99) and the fried-seafood jumble, jalea ($19 for two).

The modest but tidy restaurant takes over the location that was, for less than a year, 2 Cucine Peruvian-Italian Kitchen.

El Encanto is at 58 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola, 516-743-9365.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

