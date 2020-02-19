A friendly new taqueria in Mineola provides more than just quick bites: El Guapo Tacos & Tequila also offers a selection of drinks that may make you want to linger a little longer. Patron, Herradura, Casamigos, 1800 and Hornitos are among the tequila brands carried, plus there are mixed drinks featuring tequila, more liquors and plenty of bottled beer from North and Latin Americas.

The brief menu lists nine tacos ($3 to $5) including carnitas (shredded pork), shredded chicken, fish, chorizo and ground beef. There are also burritos ($9 to $11), fajitas ($12 to $16) and “tipico” platters ($9) such as flautas, chimichangas, quesadillas and enchiladas Suizas. Appetizers ($9 to $12) include nachos, guacamole, tostones and Guapo wings.

“El Guapo” means “the handsome one” and the name fits. The neat little eatery is adorned with colorful flags, twinkling lights and a very accomplished mural depicting Mexican village women rolling out tortillas.

The restaurant, located two doors west of the enchanting Peruvian El Encanto, takes over the storefront that used to be Long Island Cuisine Chinese & Japanese.

Parking on Old Country Road is a challenge, but the restaurant is a godsend for the residents of Birchwood Court, a six-building, co-op apartment complex around the corner on Roslyn Road.

El Guapo is at 52 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola, 516-307-9905.